SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 171.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,852,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 615.8% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 10,173 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 26,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 674,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,755,000 after buying an additional 58,793 shares during the period.

KRE opened at $58.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.61. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $56.58 and a twelve month high of $78.81.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

