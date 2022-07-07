Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Invests $69,000 in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Conversant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,288,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,325,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter worth about $13,397,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter worth about $12,286,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 726.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,259,000 after purchasing an additional 65,594 shares during the period. 71.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WD shares. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walker & Dunlop has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

Shares of NYSE WD opened at $98.91 on Thursday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.20 and a fifty-two week high of $156.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 160.37 and a current ratio of 160.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.85.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.42. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $319.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.30%.

In other news, Director Dana L. Schmaltz purchased 1,000 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $90.16 per share, for a total transaction of $90,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,296,323.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

