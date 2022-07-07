Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCOM. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter.

FCOM opened at $36.71 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a 12-month low of $34.44 and a 12-month high of $57.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.33.

