Westside Investment Management Inc. Sells 475 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Westside Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,198,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,892,226,000 after acquiring an additional 442,777 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,148,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,688,186,000 after purchasing an additional 387,423 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 6,844,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,031,152,000 after purchasing an additional 335,250 shares during the period. LTS One Management LP bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $790,913,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,645,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $699,859,000 after purchasing an additional 237,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.18.

IFF opened at $119.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.38 and a 12 month high of $157.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.78. The stock has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.38. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.95%.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $83,399.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,586.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

