Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 9,389 Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Solid Power by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Solid Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Solid Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solid Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solid Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 37.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Solid Power alerts:

Separately, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Solid Power in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ SLDP opened at $5.58 on Thursday. Solid Power, Inc. has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $14.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.30.

In related news, major shareholder Volta Energy Technologies, Llc sold 457,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $2,856,743.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,246,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,042,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Solid Power Profile (Get Rating)

Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.