OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Purchased by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OGE. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the third quarter worth $2,169,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the third quarter worth $1,098,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the third quarter worth $589,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Shares of OGE opened at $38.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.49 and a 12 month high of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.30 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 36.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.17%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

OGE Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.