T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Stake Boosted by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 686.4% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TROW opened at $116.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.83. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.72 and a twelve month high of $224.55. The firm has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.33.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $155.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.60.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

