Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Has $87,000 Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Dover by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DOV opened at $122.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.70. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $117.17 and a 1 year high of $184.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.40.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

In related news, SVP David J. Malinas acquired 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $139.44 per share, with a total value of $48,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,623.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DOV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.67.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

