Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Takes $94,000 Position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,641,000 after acquiring an additional 14,369 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 105.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 301,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,795,000 after purchasing an additional 154,566 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 1,282.3% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 278,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,331,000 after purchasing an additional 258,700 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nepsis Inc. lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 19.6% during the first quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 112,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,009,000 after purchasing an additional 18,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $67,739.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 329,701 shares in the company, valued at $17,599,439.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $63,575.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,197,940.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,200 shares of company stock worth $171,530. Corporate insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLGT stock opened at $57.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.51. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.34 and a 1 year high of $112.00.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.50 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 48.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

