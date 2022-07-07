NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Holdings Raised by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 343,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,042,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 21,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 13,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE stock opened at $79.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $156.32 billion, a PE ratio of 107.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.73%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.86.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.