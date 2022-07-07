Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Has $132,000 Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 551 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 717 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,555 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI opened at $271.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $86.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $273.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $259.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. Cigna’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.79%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “mkt perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $235.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.12.

In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $933,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at $8,572,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 3,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.89, for a total value of $969,728.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,861,922.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,705 shares of company stock worth $32,597,278 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

