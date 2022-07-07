Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Acquires 103 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of IBB opened at $122.79 on Thursday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $104.29 and a 1-year high of $177.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.