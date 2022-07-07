Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Invests $163,000 in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLNE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 55.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 8,738 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 21.8% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 12,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the first quarter worth $79,000. Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth $2,608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CLNE shares. Jonestrading started coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $4.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $9.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.23.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $83.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.61 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 42.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew J. Littlefair bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $102,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,551,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,119.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

