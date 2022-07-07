CenterStar Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,193 PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PVH opened at $56.00 on Thursday. PVH Corp. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $125.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.73.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. PVH had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $94.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, June 5th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PVH presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.71.

In other news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $36,627.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

