Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,838 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $3,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,981,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,878,000 after purchasing an additional 75,166 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,539,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,028,000 after purchasing an additional 305,627 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,943,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,385 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,296,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,142,000 after purchasing an additional 90,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,227,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,607,000 after purchasing an additional 506,752 shares in the last quarter. 12.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $50.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.19 and a 200 day moving average of $52.16. The firm has a market cap of $126.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.50. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $58.10.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.7968 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. Sanofi’s payout ratio is presently 40.78%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNY. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sanofi from €90.00 ($93.75) to €105.00 ($109.38) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Sanofi from €121.00 ($126.04) to €127.00 ($132.29) in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sanofi from €110.00 ($114.58) to €112.00 ($116.67) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Sanofi from €96.00 ($100.00) to €105.00 ($109.38) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.83.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

