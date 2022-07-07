Allworth Financial LP Raises Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 752.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,251 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

BATS:NOBL opened at $86.17 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.54. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97.

