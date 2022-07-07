Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,316 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.9% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $434,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Alphabet by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,651 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,942,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7,521 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,763,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,315.38.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total transaction of $8,368,165.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,666,891.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 555,362 shares of company stock worth $32,765,727. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,304.27 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,044.16 and a one year high of $3,042.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,262.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,557.84.

Alphabet shares are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

