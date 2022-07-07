Rise Advisors LLC Has $367,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.8% during the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Goepper Burkhardt LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.7% during the first quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 7,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 149,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 12,335 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation raised its position in Pfizer by 1.0% during the first quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 24,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. raised its position in Pfizer by 23.5% during the first quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 31,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $52.75 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.93 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.26.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

