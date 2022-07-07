Grove Bank & Trust Purchases 103 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.0% of Grove Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 13,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,946,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in Alphabet by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 919 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,304.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,262.29 and a 200 day moving average of $2,557.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,044.16 and a one year high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet shares are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,315.38.

In other news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 555,362 shares of company stock worth $32,765,727. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

