Guardian Investment Management Cuts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Guardian Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 3.0% of Guardian Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $52.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.73. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.93 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.99.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $52.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Monday, June 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.26.

In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.