PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $215,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 77 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,249,092,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,577,008,000 after acquiring an additional 340,733 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $754,814,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20,160.8% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 239,712 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,545,866,000 after acquiring an additional 205,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,304.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,262.29 and a 200-day moving average of $2,557.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,044.16 and a 52-week high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet shares are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,315.38.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 31 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,280.98, for a total transaction of $70,710.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,459.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 555,362 shares of company stock worth $32,765,727. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

