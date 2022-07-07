Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC Has $5.11 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 5.2% of Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $2,249,092,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,577,008,000 after buying an additional 340,733 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $754,814,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 20,160.8% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,848,000 after buying an additional 239,712 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,545,866,000 after buying an additional 205,225 shares during the period. 31.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,315.38.

GOOG opened at $2,304.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,262.29 and its 200 day moving average is $2,557.84. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,044.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3,042.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet shares are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $26.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total value of $8,368,165.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,666,891.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 555,362 shares of company stock worth $32,765,727 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

