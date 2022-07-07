Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Blossom Wealth Management

Blossom Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,392 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.4% of Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $1,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in Visa by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $201.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $382.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.84.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

