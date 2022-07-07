Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Buys 61 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 671 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 509 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 166 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG opened at $2,304.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,044.16 and a 52-week high of $3,042.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,262.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,557.84.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $26.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 555,362 shares of company stock worth $32,765,727 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,315.38.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

