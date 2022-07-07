Investment Partners LTD. Buys 6,042 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Investment Partners LTD. grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,351,891,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 577.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,247,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $715,270,000 after acquiring an additional 10,440,786 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $608,919,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $454,553,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,816,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,818,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013,651 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.26.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $52.75 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.93 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $295.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

