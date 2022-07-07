Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 45 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 749 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total value of $8,368,165.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,666,891.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 555,362 shares of company stock valued at $32,765,727. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOG opened at $2,304.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,262.29 and a 200-day moving average of $2,557.84. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,044.16 and a 52 week high of $3,042.00.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,315.38.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

