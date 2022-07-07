Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 278.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.7% of Dfpg Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $434,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Alphabet by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,651 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7,521 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,763,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,315.38.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,304.27 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,044.16 and a one year high of $3,042.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,262.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,557.84. The company has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $26.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total value of $8,368,165.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,666,891.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 555,362 shares of company stock valued at $32,765,727. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

