Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $474,000 Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AutoZone by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,680,000 after purchasing an additional 15,922 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AutoZone by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,144,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 901,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,678,000 after purchasing an additional 16,973 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $420,100,000. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Brian Hannasch acquired 133 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,901.95 per share, with a total value of $252,959.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,798.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total value of $3,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,167.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,029.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,012.88. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,503.30 and a 12 month high of $2,267.40.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by $3.33. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.10%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $26.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AZO shares. Citigroup upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,169.41.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

