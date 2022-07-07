Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Buys 748 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 118,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.1% in the first quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 7,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.3% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 872,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,281,000 after acquiring an additional 81,502 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 78,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $39.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.19 and its 200 day moving average is $48.44. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.79%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WFC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.03.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

