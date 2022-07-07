Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,221,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 274,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,372,000 after acquiring an additional 134,090 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 634,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,985,000 after acquiring an additional 115,374 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,389,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,421,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,403,000 after acquiring an additional 98,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anna Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $901,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 145,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,158,327.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lamar Advertising from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

LAMR stock opened at $88.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $83.96 and a one year high of $124.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.86.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $451.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.21 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 35.97%. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 110.35%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

