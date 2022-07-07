Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Decreases Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,365 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $448,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Adobe by 201.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 36,757 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,921,000 after purchasing an additional 24,561 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the software company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in Adobe by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 792 shares of the software company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total transaction of $265,698.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,203,584.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,325 shares of company stock worth $3,398,786 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $382.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $395.00 and a 200 day moving average of $450.33. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $338.00 and a 1 year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Cowen dropped their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

