180 Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 782 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northcape Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 624.7% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 131,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,163,000 after purchasing an additional 113,745 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PG. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.64.

PG opened at $146.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.62. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $129.50 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $350.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at $41,777,057.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $4,884,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,347,910.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

