Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Cuts Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,572 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,075 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 5,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 74,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZION opened at $50.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.18 and a 200-day moving average of $62.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $47.06 and a 52 week high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.11 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 34.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.76%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, April 29th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to buy up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ZION has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $66.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.32.

In related news, SVP James R. Abbott purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.03 per share, with a total value of $570,300.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 77,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,663.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $38,616.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,003.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

