Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Lowers Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,825 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,312,801,000 after buying an additional 3,031,046 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,062,836 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,047,785,000 after buying an additional 153,131 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $593,029,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,796,457 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $464,636,000 after buying an additional 207,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,447,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $374,336,000 after buying an additional 298,865 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a $320.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.57.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 23.22 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.17%.
In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
FedEx Company Profile (Get Rating)
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.
