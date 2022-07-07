Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 614 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 25,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.64.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total value of $2,953,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $146.05 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $129.50 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $350.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.62.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.9133 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

