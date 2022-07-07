Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $3.41 Million Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,966 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 175.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 111,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,275,000 after buying an additional 70,899 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 128.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 10.5% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 29.8% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter worth $210,000. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $61.97 on Thursday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a one year low of $56.86 and a one year high of $109.23. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FBHS. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $102.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.33.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile (Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

