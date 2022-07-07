Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $3.82 Million Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,465 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,671 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $3,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,680,408 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $456,702,000 after purchasing an additional 78,886 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,815,980 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $120,637,000 after purchasing an additional 795,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,777,077 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $118,970,000 after purchasing an additional 14,796 shares during the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $107,911,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $92,502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.56.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $36.31 on Thursday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $34.36 and a 12 month high of $56.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.72) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $105,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

