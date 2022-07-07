Everett Harris & Co. CA Boosts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,240,991 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,761 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 2.4% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $170,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,328,685,000 after buying an additional 1,200,863 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,802,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,448,175,000 after buying an additional 518,125 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,092,646,000 after buying an additional 2,707,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,709,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,503,846,000 after buying an additional 385,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. KGI Securities began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.76.

Shares of DIS opened at $96.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.26, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.74. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $92.01 and a 52 week high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

