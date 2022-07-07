Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 75,216 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,795 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 75,216 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $4,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Fortive during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Fortive by 295.6% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Argus raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon bought 17,400 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 98,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,758,653.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

FTV stock opened at $55.08 on Thursday. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $53.05 and a one year high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.81.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

