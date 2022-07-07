Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,376 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,138,930,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,046,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,258,926,000 after buying an additional 1,032,929 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 625.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $247,884,000 after buying an additional 950,008 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Amgen by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,613,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $363,035,000 after buying an additional 898,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,725,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,962,892,000 after buying an additional 561,955 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMGN. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.57.

Shares of AMGN opened at $245.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $131.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $243.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.79. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

