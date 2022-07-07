Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 107.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 366,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,382 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $4,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 44.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 380,000 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $4,636,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,307,055 shares in the company, valued at $272,146,071. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 133,780 shares of company stock worth $1,498,513. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KD stock opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.61.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kyndryl Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.