The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Acquired by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,894 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $5,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NYT opened at $29.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 0.98. The New York Times Company has a 1-year low of $27.63 and a 1-year high of $56.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.94.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. New York Times had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $537.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. New York Times’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NYT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on New York Times from $54.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cannonball Research downgraded New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on New York Times in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on New York Times from $56.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on New York Times from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Times presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.92.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

