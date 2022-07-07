Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $7.43 Million Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,530 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ECL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at $337,443,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ecolab by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,885,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,430,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Ecolab by 316.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,107,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,848,000 after purchasing an additional 841,377 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Ecolab by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,617,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $614,003,000 after purchasing an additional 815,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $147,518,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECL has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Argus decreased their price target on Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Edward Jones upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ecolab from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.94.

In other Ecolab news, Director Tracy B. Mckibben purchased 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $250,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL opened at $159.39 on Thursday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.82 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.00. The stock has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

