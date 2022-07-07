Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Acquires 21,188 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 57.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,266 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 21,188 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $12,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1,136.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

ADSK stock opened at $176.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.26 and a 200 day moving average of $215.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a PE ratio of 80.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $344.39.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $258.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $264.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.74.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

