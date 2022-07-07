iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) Shares Acquired by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 908,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 91,532 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in iStar were worth $21,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STAR. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iStar in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in iStar in the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iStar by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in iStar by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iStar in the fourth quarter valued at $407,000. 96.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE STAR opened at $13.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 9.22 and a quick ratio of 9.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.80. iStar Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $27.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.90%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STAR. StockNews.com upgraded iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. TheStreet raised iStar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on iStar from $33.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

