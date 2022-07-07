Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Decreases Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,504 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 136,838 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $16,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 15,734,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,289,879,000 after buying an additional 4,069,495 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,124,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,188,000 after purchasing an additional 168,806 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,533,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,671,000 after purchasing an additional 55,790 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,925,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 41,968.9% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,865,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858,922 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SSNC stock opened at $58.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.53. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.59 and a 1 year high of $84.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.63.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.04). SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.44.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.