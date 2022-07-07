Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 8,719 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,719 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $15,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 47,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,128.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,252,703.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $337.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.03.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $275.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $323.71. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $268.17 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The company has a market capitalization of $174.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.63%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

