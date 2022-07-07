Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Grows Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 412,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,385 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $19,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 104.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 3.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 220,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,488,000 after purchasing an additional 8,322 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 19,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 4,003.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $1,662,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UAL shares. UBS Group cut United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays raised their target price on United Airlines from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on United Airlines from $58.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on United Airlines from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.93.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $36.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.50. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.54 and a 52-week high of $54.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.32.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($4.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.19) by ($0.05). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 73.54% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($7.50) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $456,837.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,022.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chris Kenny sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $464,436.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,687.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,539 shares of company stock worth $1,434,925 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

