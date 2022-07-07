24,195 Shares in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Purchased by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Shares of DFSV stock opened at $22.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.96. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $27.01.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.