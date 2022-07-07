Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $598,000 Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,981 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 435.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.56.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $83.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.43. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $51.41 and a twelve month high of $124.08. The firm has a market cap of $107.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.40.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

About ConocoPhillips (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.